Storms that swept through North Texas brought heavy rain and strong winds that caused some problems for travelers.

A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Fox 4 Weather viewing area, but it expired at 5 p.m.

There were scattered thunderstorms Saturday morning, with storms becoming more widespread during the afternoon hours. The Fox 4 Weather Team warned that the main threats from the storms were heavy rain, hail, and straight line winds.