A fast-moving storm with lots of wind and lightning moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night.

FOX 4 viewer Callum Ross shared photos of the lightning in Plano. He said it was quite a light show.

Nice little light show on its way into Plano @SDaviesNBC5 @anneeliseparks @FOX4 @Fox4Weather @wfaaweather @TxStormChasers pic.twitter.com/1D1qv2FzkT