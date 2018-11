A cold front moved through north Texas last night , bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the majority of the metroplex. The rain has since cleared, and we're waking up to low cloud cover hanging around. It is COLD this morning, and temperatures likely won't be getting out of the low-mid 50s this afternoon. Freeze Watches and Warnings are in effect for most of north Texas tomorrow morning, with temperatures dipping to at or below freezing. Bundle up!