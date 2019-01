After a wet end to the work week, we're waking up under clearing skies with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front has swept through North Texas, bringing gusty north winds in it's wake. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, with wind chills staying in the upper 30s and low 40s. Cloud cover will build back in by lunchtime, bringing us mostly cloudy skies. Even cooler conditions expected tomorrow. Stay warm!