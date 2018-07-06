Afternoon Showers Continue
For the next several days we will continue with the isolated chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will not be widespread and the greatest concern will be the ground to cloud lightning. #fox4weather
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
For the next several days we will continue with the isolated chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will not be widespread and the greatest concern will be the ground to cloud lightning. #fox4weather