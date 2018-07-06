Afternoon Showers Continue

Posted: Jul 06 2018 12:48PM CDT

Video Posted: Jul 06 2018 12:47PM CDT

For the next several days we will continue with the isolated chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will not be widespread and the greatest concern will be the ground to cloud lightning. #fox4weather

