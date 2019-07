Officials in Texas began preps on Wednesday for a potential tropical storm or hurricane to hit within a few days as people in New Orleans dealt with heavy flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said officials are gearing up for the storm currently moving across the Gulf that could affect large swaths of the state's eastern region this weekend. That storm system has already swamped streets in New Orleans could dump more than 10 inches of rain in regions north of the Houston area and East Texas.

Abbott said at a Wednesday news conference that Texas has mobilized several departments ahead of the growing storm's expected landfall. That includes activating the Texas Task Force 1 with four high-water rescue boat squads ready and having nearly 700 Department of Public Safety officers on standby for possible deployment.