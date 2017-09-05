Ready for a "COOL CHANGE"?

Cold Front! 'Nuff said...

One last HOT day (except north) because we will have all morning through noon to heat up into the low 90s. Highs in the Metroplex should be early afternoon before slowly falling. Areas north should fall into 80s PM, while south will be in the mid 90s.

As for rain/storm chances, the early arrival of the front should remove them for most areas north of DFW. We'll keep 20% DFW south and east (30% SE) through late afternoon-evening before drying up overnight.

We wake up to a nice north breeze and temps in the 60s, with highs in the lower half of 80s and full sunshine! Rare! Dewpoints in 40s!

Thursday AM starts in the 50s many areas (60 or so Metro) before warming back into the mid 80s.

Later this week does warm back up...but not too much. Upper 80s Friday, and near 90 Saturday with just some weekend clouds as flow starts to shift back north again by Sunday-Monday. That should keep us from getting to warm again next week!