Ready to Flip to Fall!

A little more SUMMER, then a whole bunch of early FALL!

After a hot weekend, comes a toasty Labor Day. Light SW winds will push us into the mid to a few upper 90s today. Generally sunny skies as well.

It looks somewhat hot Tuesday as well even though a cold front heads in just after noon. The reason is that SW winds will warm us up again in a hurry. Mid 90s Metro and south, but only near 90 north. More important is that the afternoon-evening hours look like the ONLY rain chance all week...and even then, it's just 30% from DFW south and east. Northern areas may not get much if at all. Some gusty storms would be possible 4pm-10pm.

Wednesday begins our taste of early fall. 60s in the morning, low to mid 80s PM with a nice north breeze.

Thursday AM may start in the 50s outside the city (near 60 Metro) before heading back into the mid 80s.

Friday into the weekend looks to be a bit below average as well...generally upper 80s with comfortable lows in the 60s, and at this point...shower free.