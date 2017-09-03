Summer Now...Fall Later!

First it's HOT, then it's NOT! (Irma comment's at end)

Mid 90s will rule today and Labor Day with generally light winds. A bit on the high side compared to "average" in the low 90s. As for rain chances? Outside of a small shower north this morning and a very brief pop-up shower (10%) this afternoon, should be quiet.

The BIG COLD FRONT is still on target for Tuesday midday . Temps may spike up above 90 before it passes with a chance for showers and a few gusty storms PM-evening hours (40%).

We get into the cooler air Wed. AM (60s) with a nice north breeze as skies clear and highs are only in the LOW 80s! That's more like OCTOBER!

We may see 50s in spots Thu AM (60 Metro) before warming back into the low to mid 80s by afternoon. It looks quiet after that into next weekend. Highs 80s Friday-Saturday and closer to 90 by Sunday.

As for IRMA (Cat 3 now) the track will still stay north of Puerto Rico but the Bahamas may be threatened by late in the week and we'll have to start watching the SE US into late next weekend as models are staring to come together.