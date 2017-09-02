Umbrellas need for some this weekend

A weak disturbance moves southward into North Texas to start the weekend. Expect scattered showers and a few storms, with a strong storm or two for the afternoon. Any storm is capable of gusty downburst winds. Highs will generally climb into the low 90s. This piece of energy slides into Central Texas by Sunday, drying out our region. Just a small rain chance, mainly south for the day, with highs near normal, in the low 90s.

The work week starts dry, but by Tuesday afternoon a strong cold front heads for North Texas. This will be our next best chance for rain and storms. More importantly, behind this front is our first taste of Fall-like temperatures. Mid to late week, mornings will be cool and comfortable, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Afternoons will be full of sunshine, as highs climb back into the 80s.