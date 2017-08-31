Here Comes Meteorological FALL!

Last day of August...Last day of Meteorological Summer...we made it! (kinda)

We end this wet summer...DRY and pleasant. Cirrus clouds from Harvey will exit eastern areas, with mostly sunny skies and a pleasant north breeze. Highs just above 90. Warmer (but not HOT) weather goes into the Holiday weekend.

Mostly sunny Friday. Comfy start, low 90s to finish as we start September! Temps will stay generally low 90s into the weekend with some clouds Saturday PM and into Sunday. There is a weak disturbance aloft that MAY produce an isolated shower Sat. evening and also Sunday.

Labor day (Monday) is also a bit warm, but dry.By Tuesday afternoon, we'll have a major pattern shift and a strong COLD FRONT headed in. Showers/storms are possible into the overnight...followed by an unseasonably cool blast of air. Highs mid-week will be in the lower half of the 80s with sun! (We've had that, but with clouds and showers...it's rare to see it with sun!) More like October for sure!