Harvey heads well east, tranquil weather here

A much DRIER forecast now as Harvey tracks farther east into Louisiana. Just pleasant breezes to end August!

Other than clouds and 20% showers for our eastern counties (east of Dallas), we have taken rain out of the forecast as Harvey is just too far east. We will see gusty NORTH winds today and even tomorrow as it pulls away.

Highs should be near 90 today and Thursday with partly sunny skies today and fewer clouds tomorrow.

By Friday (SEPTEMBER!) we will be dry but warmer. Average highs early September are lower 90s and we will be there into the weekend. With the exception of a stray shower/storm Sunday...it looks decent through Labor Day...although temps in the 90s are something we haven't seen for a while!

More changes take place by the middle of next week...including a cold front with potential storms Tuesday...followed by what could be a "cool" blast with highs only low to mid 80s by mid-week!

We will also be watching the GULF at that time for another potential tropical rain maker :( UGH.