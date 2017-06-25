More sunshine and less rain for your Sunday forecast

Rain chances will remain low today, primarily south of the Metroplex, and temps will only rise into the mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be out of the east 8-12 mph.



Quiet evening with dry conditions and temps cooling back into the 60s and low 70s.



Another slight chance for rain Monday, but most remain dry with highs creeping back into the upper 80s.



Highs return back to the 90s for the workweek with dry weather building back in.