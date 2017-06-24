Heavy rain to start the weekend

Heavy rain is what we start the weekend with... if we're lucky, it'll start to clear by lunch time. If we aren't? Storms may stick around until dinner.



Good news is that it's not severe and the threats are only lightning and flooding rains. Also good that the rain and clouds will keep temps in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.



Tomorrow brings more sunshine and only a 20% chance of rain. High will be in the mid 80s.



We see 90s creeping back into the picture by next week as a dry pattern settles back in.