From HOT to WET to COOL all in two days!

Kitchen Sink Forecast! A little bit of everything in the next 48 hours!

First the HEAT. Throw in temps in the upper 90s and dewpoints in the 70s and it's a perfect recipe for a HEAT ADVISORY. Heat Index well over 105 most areas today with a fair amount of sun, and not much wind.

Then the STORMS. A strong cold front will be on the Red River by the evening. A few storms may form NORTH however a strong disturbance will combine with the front late tonight to produce a high coverage convective complex which will linger into Saturday AM. Heavy rain is possible (flood issue), along with some gusty winds. The storms will dry up and sink south PM, so afternoon plans may be ok.

The COOL air is the third ingredient! With all the clouds, highs will be low to mid 80s at best Saturday and mid 80s Sunday!

As the front stalls to our south, NW flow aloft will have other disturbances with scattered showers/storms possible Sunday-Monday, with better chances from DFW west and south.

We'll stay in the 80s Monday, but gradually warm into the 90s by the middle of next week.