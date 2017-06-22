Wild Summer Weekend Ahead!

Very interesting early summer weather on the way! Cindy to our east today...HOT, nasty Friday...with storms on the way and cooler weekend temps!

Clouds from Cindy may keep temps a bit lower today BUT we get extra humidity in exchange. Areas west of FTW get a bit more sun and low to mid 90s. Metro temps low 90s. Areas EAST will see some showers head in, esp. late AM through afternoon (coverage around 40% EAST of Dallas...esp. far east). Some rain could be heavy by Tyler-Palestine). Highs there in the 80s.

Once the moisture pulls away tonight, we BAKE Friday. Highs mid to upper 90s with higher humidity to put the HEAT INDEX well above 100. Yuck.

Late Friday a cold front will drop onto the Red River (20% storms) BUT that front will drop down at night with a large cluster of storms (some strong...wind) developing later at night and into Saturday morning. Even though showers will diminish during the day, clouds and a NE wind will keep highs in the 80s!

Another disturbance will ride the front Sat. night and Sunday and another Monday...although most of the showers will be concentrated south and west of the Metroplex those days. Highs again in the 80s.

By the middle of next week, south winds return...and so do the 90s.