Last of the SPRING STORMS!

One shot of storms, then a week of dry and WARM!

A complex of storms behind a cold front will drop down this morning (gusty winds, heavy rain)...and then quickly exit. By noon, then should be well south of the MPLEX and partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. Temps will drop into the 70s with the rain, then rebound to near 90 by late afternoon with lower humidity.

Tuesday will be a bit warm for the last day of SPRING! Lows in the 70s, highs in mid 90s with drier air. LIGHT winds may cause some air pollution issues PM.

Wednesday starts SUMMER and we'll again see highs mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. we'll be watching the GULF for a potential tropical storm bringing showers to SE Texas and Louisiana. Some cloud cover may get into eastern areas Thu or Fri but the deeper tropical moisture should stay south and east of our area. Highs will be in the mid 90s to finish the week.

We then look for an early summer COLD FRONT by the weekend. Timing is still iffy, although it looks to be Sat. night-Sunday. There will be some showers and storms, along with potential highs in the 80s to end the weekend and start next week!