Hot and humid for your Father's Day forecast

Temps this afternoon will soar into the mid 90s BUT with the humidity, it'll feel like 101-106°.



There's a slight chance for strong storms late this evening into tomorrow morning, with the best chances being north and NE of the Metroplex. Lows should be in the mid 70s. The storms will ride a cold front that will slide through the area by early Monday morning and bring slightly cooler temps by Monday.



Highs Monday will be in the low 90s, but it'll feel closer to the century mark. Lingering showers are possible in the morning with isolated activity by the evening.