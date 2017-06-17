Heat Advisory through this evening for much of the area

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of North Texas today until 9 p.m. as the heat index could reach 105-110° this afternoon. Actual highs will be near the century mark. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, but at least a south breeze 12-22 mph will make it a bit more bearable.



Tomorrow, same forecast of dangerously high heat and humidity, BUT we do see a cold front coming down from Oklahoma in the late evening/early morning hours that will bring a 30% chance of rain as well as SLIGHTLY cooler temps.



Highs Monday will be in the mid 90s with slightly dryer air, bringing the heat index to more manageable numbers. Temps will slowly climb back into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week with dry conditions.