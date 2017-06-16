HEAT ADVISORIES Kicking In...

You know it's Texas when you have the first HEAT ADVISORIES...and it's still "SPRING"!

High humidity, plus higher temps (upper 90s today and near 100 this weekend) mean that the HEAT INDEX will be at or over 105 in most areas each afternoon. It may even approach 108-109 by the weekend. That's pretty harsh so early in the season.

Dissipating clouds from overnight storms will yield sun today...with another south breeze. Mid to upper 90s today. Weekend looks to have a lot of sun...just a few morning clouds. Breezes will be strong tomorrow as we head near 100.

Winds will be a bit less strong Sunday as a cold front approaches from the north in the afternoon. Warming ahead of the front will again push us near 100 from DFW south BUT areas north will be lower...and there could be a few strong storms in the evening along the front as well (north of DFW).

By Monday, the front should slowly head through with low storm coverage (20%) BUT also lower temps in the lower 90s.

High pressure aloft builds back in Tue-Wed, so temps will again head back well into the 90s next week. At this time, it looks dry and even though there may be some tropical moisture in the Gulf...it should stay well south of our area.