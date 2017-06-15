HEAT for all...storms for SOME!

Hottest temps yet this young season...with storms for SOME tonight!

Fewer clouds this morning, mean more HEAT today. Even though humidity is still high, we'll see readings in the mid to a few upper 90s...and a HEAT INDEX up to 104.

A decent disturbance is still in the works for this evening and overnight. Storms will kick up in Oklahoma and slide our direction after dark. they will have the risk for damaging winds as they cross into NW counties and northern areas...then weaken overnight. We have upped coverage to 40%, esp from DFW north and west. It's still not out of the question, that coverage could be higher.

Either way, they will die off by morning, and after clouds break up, we'll again heat into the mid to upper 90s with a good south breeze and a heat index over 100.

This weekend will definitely be HOT with a decent amount of humidity and sun. Heat index will be approaching advisory levels as well. the only real QUESTION, is whether we hit 100 or not. It will be close from DFW west...upper 90s from Dallas east.

Sunday night a cold front will drop down with at least a chance for showers and storms into early Monday as temps begin to drop a bit. Still into the 90s Monday.

By Tue, Wed high pressure noses back in and we start to heat back up into the mid to upper 90s again to end SPRING!