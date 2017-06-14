More of the same...but hotter!

The last "SPRING SIZZLE" is on the way!

We'll get a little hotter each day until the weekend...

Today starts similar to y'day. Some low clouds. Muggy breezes. Clouds break for sun. Highs mid 90s. The only difference is a lack of a disturbance...so only shower risk is very low (10%) for far SE counties.

Overnight a few isolated storms could reach far west areas from whatever develops in WEST TEXAS today. We'll leave coverage at 10% as well.

Thursday will see more mid to a few upper 90s. There is a stronger disturbance Thursday NIGHT which will kick off storms in Oklahoma and NW Texas. Some will survive overnight before dying first thing Friday AM.

Friday will heat into the upper 90s easily after clouds dissipate. IF we don't get more clouds AM, we could approach 100.

Either way...we will head towards 100 by Saturday. That looks more likely. And also Sunday for Father's Day! However a COLD FRONT late Sunday will trigger some storms starting northern areas that could hang around into early Monday.

That front should drop temps back into the low to mid 90s for early next week.