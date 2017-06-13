Bring on the Heat! Throw in the Humidity!

Low rain chances, higher heat...and you know what's next! Summer!

We start today VERY MUGGY! Clouds break for sun with a south breeze and highs low 90s BUT the HEAT INDEX will be near 100. Areas east of dallas will also see a few showers/storms pop from noon-5pm. Coverage up to 30%..especially out from Canton-Corsicana-Hillsboro and east.

The rest of the week begins to heat up...with humidity too! Mid 90s tomorrow (just a very low shower chance SE), and mid to upper 90s Thu-Fri. There is a low chance a storm could sneak down Friday AM for areas north of DFW. They would be left-overs if anything.

By the weekend, we will likely see our first TRIPLES of the season. If, not, then it's 99's! Happy Father's Day!

By early next week, the pattern may shift and bring us storm chances as we head into SUMMER (Wednesday!).