Rain to start your Friday forecast...

We'll see 60-70% coverage with showers and storms this morning, but we're not expecting severe weather.

We should see them diminish and move SE by lunch, with only a 20% chance of lingering storms this afternoon. Highs today should be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, dry with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry and breezy this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Possible isolated storms (especially east and southeast) to start the week with highs in the 90s.