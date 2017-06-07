Enjoy the 80s!

A "break" from the heat and humidity...but it will return!

Drier air has moved into NTX this morning, although some clouds (which will increase) have kept temps up a bit. A disturbance will push through the area, combined with heating today...and we have to throw out the possibility of a stray shower from noon through the afternoon...even with the "drier" air. Highs should be just under 90.

Tonight and Thursday will be pleasant. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the 80s. Even though another disturbance will move into Texas tomorrow...it should be too far west to cause any issues.

There is one last disturbance that moves in late Thursday night-Friday AM. that one will create some showers/storms...especially from FTW west. Once those dissipate, we'll head back to 90 Friday with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

The weekend (and into next week) will feature increasing south winds, heat and humidity. Low 90s Saturday and Sunday...with mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday.