Another chance for hit-or-miss storms on Sunday

As we're still trying to dry out from the storms from the past few days... more rain may be headed our way today. About 50% of folks will stay dry, but the other half could see non-severe storms as the day goes on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.



Same forecast for Monday, but this time coverage will be around 40%.



Lingering showers come into play Tuesday, but only for areas SE of the Metroplex



The rest of the area dries out for Tuesday through the weekend, with highs slowly creeping back into the the upper 80s and low 90s.