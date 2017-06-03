Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Texas

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of North Texas today through Sunday morning at 7 a.m.



North Texas have already seen 2-6" of rain since yesterday, meaning additional rain will struggle to drain properly, thus increasing the flooding risk as non-severe storms continue through the afternoon.



Coverage will lessen after lunch and become hit-or-miss, but temps should hover in the low 80s.



Tomorrow brings much of the same weather but with slightly less coverage.



Rain chances continue Monday but we should dry out Tuesday just in time for temps to return to mid to upper 80s.