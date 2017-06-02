Afternoon storms bring flooding, hail to North Texas

Rush hour was wet and wild in North Texas on Friday afternoon as a slow moving storm system dumped rain and some hail on homes and cars.

Both Dallas and Tarrant counties were placed under flash flood warnings as multiple inches of rain fell. Viewer video into FOX4 showed pea to golf ball sized hail that fell in Mesquite.

FOX4 weather tracker information indicated nearly 4 inches of rain had fallen in Denton and nearly 3 inches of rain had fallen in Dallas.

ONCOR was reporting about 14,000 customers without power, as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Cars got stranded in high water in Dallas at Loop 12 and Northwest Highway, but there were no reports of any injured drivers.