More of the Same..and for some that means RAIN!

More of the same...all weekend long! Warmth, humidity...and the chance for storms.

The setup is such that with an upper level storm spinning to our west, we are in a favorable setup to see flare-ups of showers and storms through at least Monday.

Today starts with just a few showers in western counties, but as we heat up, the coverage will expand midday and PM. Similar to Thursday...some will see heavy rain and some brief flooding, while others get 10 drops. These will tend to dry up quickly by the evening hours if you have plans to head out. Highs in the mid 80s, although showers and outflow will drop them into the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday are roughly similar forecasts. Highs in the 80s. Decent coverage of midday and afternoon storms. Fewer at night.

By Monday, the upper level low sinks south of the area. Still a few PM storms...but fewer than the weekend as we heat back up to near 90.

Tuesday will be on the warmer side ahead of a weak front that will keep things dry and drop us back a few degrees by mid-week.