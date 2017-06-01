Time For Showers & Storms!

As if by magic...we change the month and change our weather! Time for thunder...

Today's disturbance is already creating showers and a few storms which will increase in coverage later this morning and midday (50%). Some may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Coverage may actually decrease by later afternoon as the disturbance lifts north. Highs generally mid-80s but more humid.

Friday and into the weekend, we will have ample moisture in place and all it will need is some heat to produce showers and storms. Coverage any one day probably won't exceed 30-40% but some could easily be gusty storms. Most likely time frame will be noon-8pm each day as well. Highs should be seasonable...in the upper 80s.

Early next week the pattern shifts to a drier one with NW winds aloft. For now it looks like nothing much warmer than temps near 90, which for June is almost a bonus!