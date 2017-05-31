Rain Chances Rising This Week....

May MAY end dry but June will start JUICY!

Other than some high clouds this morning...still pleasant, although we'll heat up close to 90 again with partly sunny skies. there will still be a low chance for a shower (20%) in the afternoon heat.

Our attention turns to a decent disturbance (not horribly strong) that will move in from west Texas tonight and Thursday. Some showers are possible western areas tonight and then area wide tomorrow (60%) as we heat up with extra moisture. There is the possibility of a few stronger storms in the afternoon with gusty winds and some hail...but this shouldn't be a significant severe weather threat.

From Friday through Sunday, we will be under the influence of a moist flow aloft which will help to trigger scattered (30%) afternoon showers and storms each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A weak front will move through Sunday night and help to dry things out into early next week...which doesn't look too hot for June (for now!).