Dry Air Holds, but Rain Lurks!

One month ready to end quiet, while the next one starts noisy!

The drier air that kicked in Monday still lingers through today. Other than patchy fog east and high clouds, it looks tranquil and warm...even hitting 90 this afternoon. If there are any showers...they would be well SE of Dallas midday-PM (low coverage).

We watch a decent disturbance approach from the west tomorrow BUT it may not arrive until evening hours. That means another warm day, with slightly more humid air and highs upper 80s. Low storm chances west PM hours become slightly higher overnight as one piece of the disturbance arrives.

Thursday will have the highest rain chances of the week (60%). Some showers will be around during the morning and some heating will brew more in the afternoon. With colder air aloft, some will produce gusty winds and some hail with a few strong to severe.

Later this week and into the weekend (Fri-Sat-Sun) will feature typical June weather. Low level moist air, combined with light flow aloft will help spark at least some showers and storms each afternoon with heating. They will be capable of some heavy rain where they occur....but not everyone will see them. Temps will be seasonable in the upper 80s.

Finally, it starts to look drier into next week...which for June will mean hotter with highs into the 90s.