Memorial Day forecast

We'll start the morning off wish overcast skies and temps in the 60s and 70s, but end the day in the mid 80s. Most spots will stay dry this afternoon, but some non-severe storms may pop up this afternoon, especially SE.



Tomorrow, same story, same tune. Mid 80s and chances for rain SE. More clouds than sun to start, but sunshine breaks out more in the afternoon hours.



Wednesday brings a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.



Low 80s for Thursday, thanks to more storms in the afternoon.