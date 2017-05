Morning storms have pushed through, leaving behind only light showers and cooler temps. A 20% chance of rain remains through the afternoon, with the best chances being SE of the Metroplex. Highs should be in the low 80s.



Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the low 60s.



Your Memorial Day forecast brings another 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid 80s.



The rest of the week brings chances of rain every single day with highs in the mid 80s.