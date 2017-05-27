Heat Advisory and possible strong storms

Heat Advisory for portions of North Texas today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index could reach 105° or higher.



There is a SMALL chance that a severe thunderstorm could break the cap this afternoon and quickly produce large hail and damaging winds. Otherwise, much of the area will remain dry.



Cold front passes through tonight into Sunday AM bringing cooler temps and a slight chance of storms overnight into Sunday. Sunday highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



Memorial Day brings a slight chance of storms SE, but most spots will stay dry with highs in the low 80s.