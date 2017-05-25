Heat Returns with a Vengeance!

Here comes the "Summer Preview"! With spring storms to follow...

Sunshine and an increasing south wind will take a comfortable morning...and shift it quickly to a HOT afternoon. highs should eclipse 90 from Dallas west.

That same south wind will continue blowing hard all night...and increase the humidity. Some low clouds possible early Friday, otherwise we start in the 70s and rocket into the mid 90s. Throw in the humidity, and the HEAT INDEX will likely hit 100. Areas west of FTW will see the DRY LINE move in, with actual highs near 100.

Similar conditions Saturday although the dewpoint will rise into the 70s, which will make for an extremely uncomfortable day. Heat Index likely over 100.

With the dry line close by, we could see an isolated storm pop in the afternoon IF it can overcome a huge cap. Coverage would be low (20%) but if one does pop, it would go severe quickly (large hail, damaging wind). More than likely, the cap holds...until saturday night as a cold front heads in from the north. Areas from DFW N & E could get strong to severe storms (30%), which might linger into morning hours Sunday.

As the front heads into NTX Sunday, scattered showers/storms are possible (40%)...although intensity would be lower. Temps will also come down with the front into the 80s.

By Monday, the drier air moves in with highs in the 80s. More than likely, we are dry that day except for a slight chance (20%) SE counties