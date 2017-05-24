Quiet End to Week...But getting HOT!

One nice day, then a quick reminder that SUMMER isn't far away!

Comfortable and actually "cool" this morning! 50s turn quickly warmer, even with a solid NW breeze today. Highs should be near 80, although 70s live one last day east of Dallas.

After one more comfortable night, it's UP in a hurry Thursday! Strong south winds crank up and temps will shoot to at least 90 by late afternoon.

Friday starts VERY WARM (70s) and heads into the mid 90s with increasing humidity. A DRY LINE will make it to areas west of FTW and push temps to 100!

A strong cap will stay in place into the weekend, until late Saturday PM when a few storms may pop out west. If they do develop, they could easily be severe, but coverage will be low (20%). Highs Saturday in the 90s.

The one player this weekend is a cold front that will drop down Saturday night-Sunday. Best chance to see a storm (30%) will be Saturday night-Sunday AM with areas south and east having the better chance Sunday PM (30%).

Temps still in the 80s Sunday and Monday, although assuming the front gets far enough south...should now be dry for Memorial Day.