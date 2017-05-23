A Little Crazy For May!

One unsettled day...then a taste of summer on the way!

Showers this morning ahead of a cold front will push through, followed by gusty, relatively cool north winds. There is plenty of "lift" in the cool air, so more showers will develop during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s, but after showers later today, temps will fall into the upper 60s this evening!

We start rather cool Wednesday...in the 50s before sun works us back to near 80 in the afternoon with a NW breeze.

Thursday is the weird day. It starts dry and pleasant, then ROCKETS toward 90 with a stiff SW wind PM.

Friday starts very warm (low clouds) then turns HOT! Highs low to mid 90s BUT areas west near a dry line may approach 100!

This weekend starts HOT in the 90s. An isolated dry line storm is possible later PM (west) however a cold front dropping in may trigger a few storms at night north that drop into much of the area Sunday. That's the best chance to see rain. The front continues south before stalling Memorial Day, so we'll keep a low chance for a shower or storm with highs near normal...upper 80s.