More May Rain!

A bit unusual for May to start this week, but the "usual" returns to finish!

Shockingly...it;s just "rain" early this morning. No panic needed! the rain exits this morning, and midday-PM should be quiet, as clouds break a bit and allow temps into the upper 70s.

A disturbance will move out of Oklahoma this eve. with a few storms, mainly for areas north and west. Some may have some gusty winds and hail (especially west). Coverage 30%.

Tuesday, we will watch a rather strong COLD FRONT plow in during the morning hours. Skies turn mainly cloudy...and showers will break out (some thunder) along with steady temps in the low 70s...or even falling into upper 60s PM with a north wind.

Nice and cool Wednesday AM (50s) before a rebound to near 80 with sun for the afternoon.

South winds crank up in earnest Thu-Fri with temps soaring into the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday and into the low to a few mid 90s Friday.

By the weekend, we are into the typical late May humidity and heat. Low 90s Saturday. Could be an isolated PM storm along the dry line (mainly west).

Better storm chances may arrive Sunday as a cold front settles down into the area.