Showers and storms for your Sunday forecast Weather Showers and storms for your Sunday forecast We'll start the morning off with 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The storms shouldn't reach severe levels, but frequent lightning, loud thunder, and heavy rain is possible. Isolated storms continue through the afternoon with a high of 82­° and 20% coverage. Those who don't see rain should see partly sunny skies and winds out of the NE 8-15 mph. More storm chances for the beginning of the workweek on Monday and Tuesday, with the best chance being Monday night into Tuesday morning. Hi

