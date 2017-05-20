Mostly dry weekend in store for North Texans Weather Mostly dry weekend in store for North Texans Morning storms have left the area and the cold front that came with it will leave us with much cooler weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with NW winds 8-15 mph. Skies will start cloudy but gradually clear. There's a 20% chance of lingering moisture, but most spots will stay dry. We'll keep that chance for showers through Sunday AM with lows in the 60s and then warming back up into the low 80s with sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the weekend. Another syste

Morning storms have left the area and the cold front that came with it will leave us with much cooler weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with NW winds 8-15 mph. Skies will start cloudy but gradually clear. There's a 20% chance of lingering moisture, but most spots will stay dry.



We'll keep that chance for showers through Sunday AM with lows in the 60s and then warming back up into the low 80s with sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the weekend.



Another system moves through early in the week with 30-50% chances of rain and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through next weekend.