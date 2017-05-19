The storm threat isn't over yet

Your weekend plans may be in better shape but you still have to get through today and tonight first!

As we found out yesterday, pinpointing storms isn't an exact science as one beast sat in place for literally HOURS!

Today we may see some late AM storms areas N & W of FTW, otherwise gusty, warm winds again will push temps to 90. The storm risk continues for areas mainly N & W of DFW through the afternoon... some severe.

These will eventually form into a line this eve and overnight. Coverage will be fairly widespread as a cold front pushes into and through the area. WIND damage is #1 risk. Hail possible too.

By Saturday, any showers in the morning should dry up most areas and leave us in decent shape with clouds, north winds, and highs near or just under 80!

A second area of showers will develop Saturday eve-night but mainly south.east of Dallas. Those too will exit early Sunday AM. Sunday turns out to be nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The next front arrives Monday, with additional showers and storms, especially into the eve hours. Some may be strong to severe.

This next cold front is STRONG for May so we will actually dry out and cool off for a couple of days next week! Tue-Wed are well below normal before warming back up Thursday.