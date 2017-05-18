More May Madness Possible.... Weather More May Madness Possible.... An interesting next few days, with severe storms for some...and changes for all!

We start today very MUGGY as a dry line has retreated back to our west. Low clouds will break PM...and we'll head well into the 80s, close to 90. A disturbance coming out of Mexico will help to trigger storms far WEST after about 3pm...some with very large hail and isolated tornadoes. Those storms will likely congeal into more of a line as they move east towards the Metroplex 5-8pm with possibly damaging winds and hail. they may continue until 10-11 before diminishing.

Friday AM may see some storms NW of FTW however MOST of the day will just be muggy and warm. Highs well into the 80s. Late in the day or more likely during the evening and overnight...storms will develop to our NW in Oklahoma and West Texas and march into NTX. Some may be severe with wind the main threat.

Those may linger into the first part of Saturday. IF that is the case, fewer storms would develop PM-eve hours, although there is still that chance. Either way...more clouds hold temps below 80 most areas.

Any early showers move out Sunday (S & E) and it should be a nicer day in the 80s.

Monday looks warm and increasingly humid with another strong front moving in that night. Storms again possible...but cooler air will invade for the middle of next week!