Parts of North Texas will get another round of storms

The first round is almost done but there are a few more to go! Not BOXING, but STORM chances!

A weakening line of showers and a few rumbles will move out and east this morning with sun by afternoon. We'll be briefly behind a dry line, so temps will soar to 90ish in the metroplex. Areas east/SE may still have more clouds and 80s.

The DRY LINE backs up tonight as winds go back to the south. With the dry line to our west Thursday, we'll have low clouds breaking for sun and humid upper 80s. Later in the day and into the evening, a strong disturbance will trigger storms to our west which will move into NTX (esp. DFW N). Some will be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main risks.

Friday actually looks fairly quiet and humid for most ALTHOUGH some storms may be ongoing well N & W of FTW. Coverage lower (30%). New storms will again develop but more towards eve and overnight. Some may be severe as well...with highest coverage (50%) DFW north and west.

Saturday will still see more showers HOWEVER what happens Fri. night will determine who and when. IF the storms linger into the morning there will be fewer PM-eve. If they die off before morning, there will be MORE PM-eve. Best chances for a dry Saturday may be NW areas.

By Sunday, the last of the energy exits. It should be dry for MOST. The only exception may be areas SE in the morning.

Another disturbance heads in Monday night but we'll worry about that later!