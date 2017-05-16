Several Storm Threats Next Few Days...

Storms for SOME...warmth and wind for ALL!

Low clouds have moved in on strong south winds...which will continue all day and night. As the clouds break PM, highs should stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Storms will form well west of our area late today and this evening along a dry line and then begin to march east overnight. With the exception of a stray storm far NW (Bowie) this evening out ahead of the line, the main push should be 1am-7am. They will likely be severe (wind, hail) as they move into far western areas (Bowie-Jacksboro-Mineral Wells) and then weaken as they get towards the I-35 corridor (Metroplex) 3-6am. They still could produce gusty winds, but will fall apart quite rapidly around rush hour.

By late am...showers will be gone and some sun will break through behind the dry line which will push temps back near 90 PM.

Thursday we go back to humid air as the DRY LINE retreats. The next disturbance will kick off strong to severe storms WEST PM which will move NE during the evening. 40% coverage...esp DFW north/west.

Friday may actually see a warm, muggy day with just a few late day storms (30%) HOWEVER it's now looking more likely that the next system (cold front) will kick off higher coverage that night into Saturday...so we have pushed them to 60% and 70%. While Saturday may not see severe weather...could be some heavier rain.

The clouds and showers should exit most areas by Sunday with some PM sun and temps in the low 80s.