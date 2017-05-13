Sunshine and Warmth Take Over

It's all about the sunshine and warmer temperatures for moms this weekend!

Light north winds become easterly through Saturday. An Air Quality Alert has been issued, otherwise expect ample sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, mainly clear skies and mild conditions prevail, with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure remains in control Sunday, with sunshine ruling across North Texas. Southeasterly winds help warm the region into the upper 80s to low 90s(west).

Heading into next week, the ridge heads east, allowing for a more unsettled weather pattern to set up starting Tuesday. An upper level disturbance sits to our northwest, cranking pieces of energy through Texas each day. All eyes will be on the position of the dry line, as showers and storms return from Tuesday through the end of the week. Some storms will likely be strong to severe.