Marvelous for Mom!

Another nice weekend on the way...before more storms next week!

Gusty NNW winds will blow today behind last nights cold front. While temps aren't really "cool", they will be cooler that yesterday. In addition, the storm that brought storms to SOME is still close enough that clouds will wrap back in for areas NE and E of DFW (even an isolated shower up towards Paris) with cooler 70s. The rest of us should see a sun/cloud mix.and highs near 80.

After dropping into the 50s tonight, we rebound with sun and light winds Saturday into the 80s.

Sunday is warmer with a south wind picking up. Highs well into the 80s.

By Monday, Gulf winds will be increasing. Highs near 90 with just a few clouds before stronger Gulf winds bring extra clouds and upper 80s most of next week.

We'll also start to see storms along the DRY LINE in west Texas on the increase. A few may reach western areas Tuesday PM...with more storms possible Wednesday.

By late in the week, enough energy arrives aloft to potentially create additional storms with severe potential. We'll have to watch this one closely....