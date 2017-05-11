Storms For Some...Nice weelend For All!

Storms for SOME today...nice weekend for ALL!

A dying batch of storms this morning (DFW west) will still survive a little for areas west through the AM hours. Otherwise we heat up into the 80s ahead of a DRY LINE. We can't rule out a stray storm as early as noon-1pm BUT best chances for storms to pop in the DFW area will be 2pm-5pm as the dry line will be near I-35W. Any storms that pop could produce very large hail, although coverage won't be much more than 30-40%. That will increase a bit as storms head EAST of Dallas into the eve. hours.

A cold front heads in before midnight (a bit after east, SE) with drier air by morning.

Clouds early Friday gradually give way to afternoon sun with gusty north winds...highs near 80 (70s east).

Saturday is still beautiful...lows in the 50s, highs lower 80s before a warm up for Mother's day! That will find us getting a bit warm in the upper 80s.

Next week will be typical for May. South winds. Humid. Warm! Near 90 Monday and upper 80s Tue-Wed. A few storms may pop Tuesday PM...but become more and more likely as the week goes on. We could be looking at a decent shot of storms and severe weather by late week.