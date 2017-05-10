Keeping an EyeOut For Storms!

Muggy and Murky Mid-week...but nicer for Mother's Day!

Lots of clouds again today (some PM sun) with even MORE humid air! We can't rule out a shower this morning through noon, but coverage will be low. This afternoon will see highs in the low 80s as south breezes kick in.

Later afternoon into the eve. hours...storms will pop out in west Texas and a couple could make it into far western areas (Bowie-Jacksboro-Mineral Wells). IF they do, threats could be very large hail and wind. There may also be storms late tonight SW areas (Stephenville-Glen Rose). Coverage looks fairly low.

Thursday morning could still see a leftover shower/storm from DFW west however the attention turns to the 3p-10p time frame when a DRY LINE pulls into the I-35 corridor (DFW area). Storms may develop and could produce very large hail...although coverage likely not much more than 40% (highest east).

A cold front will move in overnight into Friday bringing in cooler, drier air. Clouds will diminish and highs should stay below 80.

Saturday starts pleasant (50s) ...and finishes low to mid 80s with sun.

Mother's Day looks warmer (upper 80s).

Next week turns humid again. Near 90 Monday...and 80s most of the week. A storm or two is possible Tuesday with higher storm coverage in the offing by mid-week.