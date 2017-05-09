Some Will See Showers This Week...

A little "Mid-week Murkiness" before we dry out for Mom's this weekend!

Gulf moisture is moving back, and although we'll see some sun through clouds early today, a decent disturbance caught up in the south flow will trigger a few showers midday-PM. Best chances are DFW west and north. Otherwise, more clouds today should keep highs low 80s.

It's warm and humid through Thursday for sure! Wednesday will have a stronger flow and a stronger cap BUT a few storms that blow up in west Texas on the dry line may make it into areas west of FTW PM-evening hours. IF they do, they could produce gusty winds and hail....coverage should be fairly low though.

By Thursday, the parent storm (now in the Desert) breaks free and heads to our north...and will drag a dry line and cold front into North Texas PM-eve hours. Highest STORM chances look to be from I-35 and EAST. Coverage 40% or so...so not everyone will see storms, but some could produce very large hail due to cooling aloft.

After early morning clouds (shower east)...we dry out Friday. Highs upper 70s.

The weekend looks warm! Low to mid 80s Saturday become upper 80s Sunday and near 90 by Monday!